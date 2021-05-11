Police Scotland has issued a warning on the dangers of sextortion.

Sextortion is a type of cyber extortion which involves the threat of having sexual information, images or clips shared in order to obtain money from the victim. It doesn’t always matter if the images actually exist or not.

The extortion often takes place when a victim is asked to take off their clothes in front of a webcam. They can also be asked to perform sexual acts.

The victim believes this to be a private act but it is not. The victim doesn’t know that they are being recorded.

The offender will then threaten the victim. They may demand money. They may threaten to share the images or videos on social media or share publicly.

Be careful about who you befriend and send private images to online.

Further help and support, please visit this website –

