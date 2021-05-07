Good Stuff Meal Prep, the brainchild of Leandro and Alberto Crolla, the brothers behind the Vittoria Group has just arrived on the Edinburgh food scene with fresh and vibrant dishes delivered seven days a week.

With over 16 dishes to choose from, which are all under 600 calories, this new business venture is about bringing a healthy balance back into the lives customers.

Their Meal Prep menu is packed full of healthy, nutritious dishes from all over the world, which are made with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients.

Dishes can be bulk ordered in batches of five, ten, fifteen or twenty, with emphasis being on eating well five-days a week to create a healthy work/life balance.

The main difference that makes Good Stuff standout in the Meal Prep arena is the fact that customers can place orders to all EH postcodes, seven days a week, meaning that waiting for Monday is no longer an issue.

Good Stuff Meal Prep will be officially launching on Monday 10 May, with all products available to purchase via a brand new easy to use website.

Leandro Crolla, Good Stuff owner commented: “I can’t wait to show all Hibs fans what Good Stuff Meal Prep is about. We’re officially launching May 10th however I encourage all Hibs fans to follow Good Stuff Meal Prep on Facebook and Instagram to see our teasers before we launch. Good Stuff Meal Prep will be providing the people of Edinburgh and the Lothians with healthy weekly meals which are all under 600 calories, delivered 7 days a week and packaged using bio-degradable materials, perfect for people’s busy lifestyles or for those who are wanting to shift the lockdown weight. We want to thank all the Hibs fans for their continued support by offering a discount code to use on the brand-new Good Stuff website.”

Marketing this exciting new brand is MB Media CEO, Barrie Wilkins, who also commented: “The entire team at MB Media are so honoured and excited to be launching this brand-new Meal Prep concept. We’ve been working very hard with Leandro and Alberto to create a product that is relatable, fresh and accessible seven days a week! The last year has been incredibly difficult for many of us and being part of a business, which is looking to promote a positive, healthy lifestyle is exactly what Edinburgh is needing.”

As a thank you, the company would like to offer all Hibs fans a 20% discount code to use when ordering any Good Stuff products, just enter code Hibs20 at the checkout.

Don’t wait until Monday, Good Stuff Meal Prep delivering 7 days a week: www.goodstuffmealprep.co.uk

