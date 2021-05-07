Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has urged his players not to think about winning the Scottish Cup but rather focus purely on the semi-final against Hibs tomorrow.

The pair meet at Hampden Park with a 4pm kick-off and the following day St Johnstone meet St Mirren in the other semi-final. With the Old Firm eliminated all four sides believe that this could be their year to pick up the famous old trophy.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

Ahead of the game Mellon told BBC Scotland: “It is a great opportunity for everybody, there is no doubt about that. All four managers will be thinking, ‘this could be my time’. When the Old Firm are not involved in it your chances increase, but you have still got to get the job done.

“You have got to play the game as it comes to you, stay in the moment, in the now and if you get your performance right in all those moments, then you will get the prize.

“But if you start thinking about the prize too early and you haven’t jumped all of those hurdles yet, you can make it very difficult for yourself.”

