The counting has begun in the 2021 Scottish Parliament Election. In Edinburgh the count is being held over two days Friday and Saturday 7 and 8 May.

Votes have been cast all over Scotland to return 129 MSPs to Holyrood.

On Friday the results will be announced for these three constituencies: Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Southern and Edinburgh Western. On Saturday the results will be announced for the constituencies of Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern and Leith and Edinburgh Pentlands.

The results of the region or list vote will also be declared. It is really not known how long the process will take each day, as there are fewer members of staff counting the votes due to Covid restrictions.

Here we will bring you any news from the count as it happens.

