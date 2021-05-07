Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) have confirmed that BBC ALBA will broadcast one Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 match every round for the remainder of the 2020/21 season. With 11 matches scheduled or having already been broadcast, this news further increases the record number of live matches for Scottish women’s football.

The historic coverage will continue with Celtic v Glasgow City on Wednesday 12th May, a repeat of the fixture that restarted the 2020/21 season on BBC ALBA. Glasgow City have a 100% record over Celtic this season winning both games without conceding. However, Celtic have improved since they last met on the 4th of April and are currently on a five game winning streak.

The following Sunday it’s East v West as Spartans welcome Rangers to Ainslie Park. The Glasgow side came away 5-0 winners when the sides last met at the Rangers Training Centre. However, Spartans will take confidence from their narrow defeat on 1st November with Demi Vance grabbing the only goal for Rangers.

Rangers return East midweek as this time they face Hibernian on Wednesday 19th. Rangers have won both meetings of the sides 1-0 but failed to take their chances in both matches. Dean Gibson’s side will look to stifle them again and pick up points in their battle to reach the top four.

The final game confirmed is an Old Firm derby with Rangers hosting Celtic on Sunday 23rd. Celtic have won both meetings between the two sides 1-0 thanks to goals in the last 10 minutes of each game. With both sides battling for the title and the two available UEFA Women’s Champions League spaces, this is another match which could have a huge impact on the final league standings.

BBC ALBA will also broadcast three further matches as the 2020/21 season concludes. These fixtures will be confirmed closer to the time.

Iseabail Mactaggart, Director of Multiplatform Content at MG ALBA, which operates BBC ALBA in partnership with the BBC, said: “We’re delighted to be covering live games on BBC ALBA for each round of matches until the conclusion of this season’s SWPL 1. It has been a hugely competitive season and we’re proud that BBC ALBA continues to showcase the women’s game and demonstrate its dedication to women’s sport.”

Vivienne MacLaren, SWF Chair, said: “This is more fantastic news for the girls’ and women’s game. The coverage of the SWPL 1 by BBC ALBA has always been of the highest level and for the 2020/21 season, it has been vital. Without spectators currently, visibility is so important and BBC ALBA have helped us maintain the positive momentum.

“As we expected, SWPL 1 has continued to be highly competitive and entertaining since the restart. As we enter the final third, it’s shaping up to be one of the closest title battles in the history of the game in Scotland. With two spots available as well for the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League, every game matters from now until Sunday 6th June.”

