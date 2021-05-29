Police Scotland is working with The City of Edinburgh Council and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to help make Portobello Beach safer for all.

At the end of March the Council installed new numbered signs at Portobello Beach on top of the marker posts at the far end of the existing beach groyne structures.

A jointly produced information video of the signs is now being released as part of the projects continuing efforts.

The signs provide an immediate and visually prominent location reference, not just to members of the public but also to attending emergency services, lifeboats, coastguard rescue teams and search & rescue helicopters.

Numbered 1 to 6, these signs are plotted on all emergency service, call and mapping systems.

Marker 1 – Pipe Lane

Marker 2 – Bath Street

Marker 3 – Bellfield Street

Marker 4 – John Street

Marker 5 – Bedford Terrace

Marker 6 – End of promenade at Joppa Road

We will continue working with our partners as the year continues at Portobello.

In a beach or coastal emergency, please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

