The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 28 May 2021 in Scotland are shown below, showing increases in the number of daily cases and the postivity rate.
In Lothian the number of cases is 132 cases, which is higher than it has been for almost two months.
Glasgow remains in Level Three for now, meaning that travel in and out of the area is for essential reasons only. Both the proportion of cases and of positive tests have continued to rise in Glasgow, with the April-02 variant thought to be driving the spread, meaning the city will remain in Level 3 for at least another week.
The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said at a media briefing earlier this week: “This means, as of today, that more than 5 million doses of vaccine have been administered. That is a fantastic milestone but also a massive logistical achievement for all our vaccinations teams across the country. My thanks go to all of them.”
But the First Minister warned there is no room for complacency. She said: “We are seeing a rise in cases just now – over the past 16 days, case numbers have doubled and while some of this will be down to increased testing, the test positivity rate has crept up too. Some of the increase in case numbers being recorded just now will be due to the easing of restrictions in the last month. As we know, when we mix more, the virus has more opportunities to spread.”
Ms Sturgeon mentioned the missed appointments which happened particularly in Glasgow at the weekend. She said: “Please go to onto http://nhsinform.scot to arrange an appointment. The vaccinations section of the site has a section on missing appointments details, with a form you can submit. Alternatively, you can call the national Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.
“Secondly, if you are aged between 18 and 29, you can now register online for vaccination. This will help ensure that all your details are correct and up to date.”
Register here: http://register.vacs.nhs.scot
But for most of the rest of Scotland there has been a move to Level Two.
The restrictions at Level Two mean that groups of eight people from up to eight households can meet outdoors, and people can meet in each other’s homes including for overnight stays. Up to six people from three households can meet indoors.
International travel is now allowed on the basis of a traffic light system, but the First Minister has urged caution and staycationing. Those entering from red list countries must go to a quarantine hotel. Those on the amber list must self isolate at home and take two PCR tests.
Those entering from the green list must also take a PCR test. The green list is the same as the rest of the UK, allowing a four nations approach. The countries include Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Portugal (And Azores and Madeira), Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, ascension and Tristan de Cunha.
As at 23 May, 10,114 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.
In the week 17 April – 23 May, four deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of two deaths from the previous week and the lowest weekly total since September 2020.
There were two deaths in South Lanarkshire, one in East Dunbartonshire and one in Falkirk. Total deaths were three per cent below the five year average, with 29 fewer deaths in total.
NRS has also today published data on the total number of deaths involving COVID-19 in individual hospitals and care homes in Scotland.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:
“This week’s figures show there were no deaths in 29 of 32 Scottish local authorities where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
“Our weekly updates on deaths in Scotland since April 2020 have included details on the number of deaths in care homes and hospitals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Today we have made available information on the number of deaths in each individual institution during this period.”
*means either includes weekend’s figures or IT reporting problem.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-195
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|28 May 2021
|641
|132
|25,939
|2.6%
|2
|7,668
|6
|90
|234,312
|3,196,051
|49,965
|1,971,006
|27 May 2021
|464
|98
|28,699
|1.8%
|0
|7,666
|4
|83
|233,671
|3,174,807
|47,550
|1,942,285
|26 May 2021
|546
|59
|28,764
|2.1%
|0
|7,666
|6
|98
|233,207
|3,155,733
|49,962
|1,913,809
|25 May 2021
|318
|54
|2%
|2
|7,666
|6
|97
|232,661
|3,138,366
|45,456
|1,881,214
|24 May 2021
|313*
|39
|12,177*
|2.8%
|0
|7,664
|5
|94
|232,343
|3,121,945
|36,375
|1,852,179
|23 May 2021
|378
|63
|21,002
|2.0%
|0
|7,664
|232,030
|3,108,819
|45,571
|1,828,930
|22 May 2021
|370
|3,096,341
|1,799,956
|21 May 2021
|414
|48
|1.9%
|0
|7,664
|4
|81
|231,282
|3,082,251
|1,769,040
|20 May 2021
|432
|65
|28,589
|1.6%
|0
|7,664
|5
|83
|230,868
|3,063,648
|49,949
|1,742,072
|19 May 2021
|394
|59
|26,912
|1.6%
|0
|7,664
|4
|78
|230,436
|3,051,383
|41,150
|1,704,388
|18 May 2021
|268
|29
|17,515
|1.7%
|0
|7,664
|4
|70
|230,042
|3,045,152
|1,669,469
|17 May 2021
|161
|21
|11,361
|1.6%
|0
|7,664
|3
|68
|229,774
|3,035,790
|32,960
|1,638,536
|16 May 2021
|292
|45
|16,003
|2.0%
|0
|7,664
|229,613
|3,020,335
|38,508
|1,621,031
|15 May 2021
|413
|54
|27,866
|1.6%
|0
|7,664
|229,321
|3,003,339
|41,828
|1,599,519
|14 May 2021
|215*
|37
|17,457*
|1.3%*
|2
|7,664
|3
|64
|228,908
|2,985,557
|41,814
|1,575,765
|13 May 2021
|270
|26
|25,093
|1.2%
|1
|7,662
|4
|63
|228,693
|2,968,169
|44,015
|1,551,339
|12 May 2021
|345
|1.3%
|0
|39,917
|11 May 2021
|238
|1.7%
|41,124
|10 May 2021
|168
|17
|11,516
|1.6%
|0
|7,661
|6
|72
|227,840
|2,909,156
|28,181
|1,485,296
|9 May 2021
|200
|24
|13,976
|1.5%
|0
|7,661
|227,672
|2,897,975
|32,089
|1,468,296
|8 May 2021
|224
|33,341
|7 May 2021
|236
|1
|6 May 2021
|283*
|35
|0.9%*
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|227,012
|2,860,635
|54,016
|1,400,296
|5 May 2021
|85*
|11
|11,273*
|0.8%*
|0
|7,660
|13
|69
|226,729
|2,846,834
|1,373,882
|4 May 2021
|139
|43
|13,744
|1.1%
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|226,644
|2,833,761
|1,348,050
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|2 May 2021
|146
|14,213
|1.1%
|0
|2,817,752
|1,297,664
|1 May 2021
|175
|19,638
|1.1%
|1
|2,811,343
|1,263,862
|30 April 2021
|191
|38
|18,500
|1.1%
|0
|7,659
|9
|67
|226,052
|2,802,152
|45,574
|1,224,861
|29 April 2021
|178
|21
|25,392
|0.8%
|5
|7,659
|12
|70
|225,861
|2,796,810
|1,184,629
|28 April 2021
|204
|1
|12
|75
|2,789,978
|48,073
|1,142,947
|27 April 2021
|133
|11
|81
|26 April 2021
|142
|45
|9,816
|1.7%
|12
|93
|225,346
|2,773,770
|1,068,704
|25 April 2021
|176
|16,434
|1.3%
|technical difficulties – no figures
|24 April 2021
|177
|18,384
|1.1%
|4
|7,653
|225,028
|2,764,607
|50,178
|993,180
|23 April 2021
|255
|27
|19,771
|1.5%
|1
|7,649
|12
|93
|224,851
|2,758,381
|39,380
|949,228
|22 April 2021
|231
|34
|23,302
|1.1%
|3
|7,648
|12
|93
|224,596
|2,755,175
|53,176
|898,231
|21 April 2021
|273
|37
|24,349
|1.3%
|1
|7,645
|14
|107
|224,365
|2,752,575
|52,911
|847,655
|20 April 2021
|178
|1.4%
|2
|7,644
|13
|106
|224,092
|2,750,052
|42,510
|797,267
|19 April 2021
|232
|30
|10,649
|2.5%
|0
|7,642
|14
|104
|223,914
|2,747,694
|22,158
|757,115
|18 April 2021
|211
|26
|15,097
|1.6%
|0
|7,642
|223,682
|2,744,231
|33,550
|738,420
|17 April 2021
|210
|22
|19,331
|1.2%
|2
|7,642
|223,471
|2,733,387
|38,256
|715,714
|16 April 2021
|204
|12
|18,125
|1.4%
|3
|7,640
|18
|109
|223,261
|2,722,084
|40,179
|688,761
|15 April 2021
|237
|27
|23,580
|1.2%
|1
|7,637
|16
|115
|222,897
|2,708,691
|41,273
|661,975
|14 April 2021
|278
|29
|24,794
|1.3%
|3
|7,636
|20
|119
|222,660
|2,694,971
|634,422
|13 April 2021
|221
|21
|15,354
|1.6%
|3
|7,633
|20
|133
|222,382
|2,682,706
|605,126
|12 April 2021
|199
|28
|9,797
|2.4%
|0
|7,630
|21
|154
|222,161
|2,668,723
|32,444
|590,174
|11 April 2021
|250
|26
|15,916
|1.8%
|0
|7,630
|221,962
|2,657,578
|31,230
|568,875
|10 April 2021
|281
|31
|22,183
|1.5%
|4
|7,630
|221,712
|2,643,510
|44,147
|551,026
|9 April 2021
|285
|36
|20,729
|1.6%
|6
|7,626
|20
|168
|221,431
|2,625,577
|41,182
|524,812
|8 April 2021
|364
|41
|26,582
|1.6%
|1
|7,620
|21
|174
|221,146
|2,608,831
|36,036
|500,376
|7 April 2021
|289
|46
|22,093
|1.5%
|5
|7,619
|21
|192
|220,782
|2,593,932
|31,575
|479,239
|6 April 2021
|259
|268 (from 28 March to 3 April)
|14,268
|2%
|0
|7,610
|21
|196
|220,493
|2,577,816
|19,942
|463,780
|5 April 2021
|248
|11,373
|2.5%
|0
|7,610
|2,565,280
|16,760
|456,374
|4 April 2021
|343
|14,164
|2.7%
|0
|7,610
|2,553,837
|34,064
|451,057
|3 April 2021
|397
|21,560
|2.1%
|0
|7,610
|2,535,889
|40,542
|434,941
|2 April 2021
|414
|23,818
|2.0%
|2,515,748
|37,889
|414,540
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|31 March 2021
|542
|73
|28,144
|2.1%
|6
|7,602
|21
|237
|218,432
|2,464,069
|42,984
|354,756
|30 March 2021
|411
|17,468
|2.8%
|12
|7,596
|23
|250
|2,436,398
|38,752
|338,443
|29 March 2021
|352
|44
|12,456
|3.2%
|0
|7,584
|22
|259
|217,749
|2,409,826
|38,060
|326,263
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2021
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|Lows and highs prior to 1 March
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.