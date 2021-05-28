Edinburgh City’ goalkeeper Ryan Goodfellow and defender Lee Hamilton have both signed new deals keeping them at the Club until June 2022.

A delighted manager Gary Naysmith told ECFC TV: “Ryan Goodfellow has agreed a new one year contract with the club for next season. Despite having limited chances since joining us this season from Albion Rovers, His attitude and application at training evenings and game days were always first class and In his one appearance at Stranraer this season, he was arguably man of the match. He is a popular member within the changing room and I am delighted that he has agreed a new deal to compete for the No 1 Jersey.

“Lee for me is an old fashioned central defender – someone who actually enjoys defending and having a good old battle with the opposition’s centre forward. He actually reminds me a lot of “Bert” when he was a player. Every time he goes out on the pitch, Lee gives you everything he has and that’s all you can ask for as a manager. He is someone who will play through the pain barrier if you ask him too, something that he has already done for me on several occasions in my short spell as manager due to the injuries that we have faced. He is exactly the type of character that I want at the club and he thoroughly deserves his new deal. I am looking forward to working with him next season as we continue to try and move the club forward.”

Goodfellow added: “I am delighted to be signing an extension with Edinburgh City. Although I have been limited in terms of playing time, I have been impressed by the professionalism of the football club, both in the playing squad/staff and everyone behind the scenes. I am looking forward to the new season and my plan is to work hard to push my way into the starting 11. Hopefully I can help to take this club into League 1 and beyond.”

Defender Hamilton said: ”I’m delighted to sign a new deal with Edinburgh City for the new season and I’m looking forward to getting going again; hopefully we can make it a successful one!”

