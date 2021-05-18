One of Scotland’s most experienced business tourism figures has been appointed by Edinburgh First to spearhead growth in its commercial business.

Bringing more than 15 years of experience, the appointment of Amanda Ferguson to the business development team at Edinburgh First – the commercial arm of the University of Edinburgh – will be key in re-establishing the success of the University’s large hotel and venue portfolio after a tumultuous year for the hospitality sector as a whole.

Amanda, who was formerly Head of Business Tourism with Marketing Edinburgh, is determined to help the University’s hospitality business to grow and to use its extensive venue portfolio to help reinstate the City’s knowledge economy back to a top global ranking.

Amanda said: “I’m really passionate about doing what is right for the University and the City.

“The economic fallout from the pandemic has brought the whole hospitality and business tourism sector to a standstill. Our goal and ambitions are to use Edinburgh First’s world class products and services to boost the local economy and mobilise the City again. I’m excited to work with the new business development team and to reignite Edinburgh’s hospitality sector.”

Prior to the pandemic, in a typical year Edinburgh First would host more than 1,600 events for more than 130,000 delegates across 70 venues, operate three hotels and turn it’s student accommodation into Scotland’s biggest hotel from May to September.

Lyndsay Wilkie, Director of Business Development at Edinburgh First, said: “Amanda is an outstanding appointment for Edinburgh First. Creating a new business development team comes at an exciting time at Edinburgh First and we are looking forward to Amanda bringing her range of skills and experience to progress the business. We are delighted that Amanda has chosen to further her career with us, adding her valuable knowledge and expertise to the team.”

Edinburgh First, the commercial arm of the University of Edinburgh, provides a full range of hotel, event, accommodation and catering services across the University of Edinburgh estate.

