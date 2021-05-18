Hooray – Café Modern One at The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art has reopened after a major refurb.

Heritage Portfolio who operate the café has worked closely with the gallery completely renovating the space with a fresh new look. There is also a new menu to go with it.

The refurbishment works took place during the pandemic and the café is now fully open to the public, offering a relaxing place for art enthusiasts and guests to unwind in its beautiful interior, outdoor terrace, and gallery garden.

Creating the perfect blend between culture and fresh food, the new menu at Café Modern One has been developed with Heritage Portfolio’s ‘made from scratch’ principles, where all produce is prepared every day using the highest quality, locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients – many of which are foraged from the Gallery’s own herb garden.

Customers will have the choice of a wide selection of homemade pastries and cakes, open sandwiches and gourmet sausage rolls, as well as an extensive salad bar selection, all perfectly complemented with artisan coffees, teas and soft drinks.

Yvonne Stirling, Operations Manager at Heritage Portfolio, said: “We took great care to ensure that the refurbishment of Café Modern One complements the environment of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, appealing to both Gallery visitors and the local community alike. The café is enticing and I’m sure will attract people back to enjoy the surroundings, exhibits and of course our carefully crafted and locally sourced food.”

Steven Morgan, Trading General Manager at National Galleries of Scotland said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors back to a revamped Cafe Modern One with a fresh new look which we think our visitors will love. We’ve worked with our partners Heritage Portfolio to open up the space and further enhance the experience where customers can enjoy exceptional food, drinks and coffee in one of Scotland’s most acclaimed galleries. On a sunny day diners can enjoy the cafe extending out into the beautiful garden terrace area.”

Café Modern One is a short walk from the city centre – open daily from 10am – 4.30pm.



For the café, there is no need to book or have a ticket to visit the gallery.

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art is now open from Sunday to Tuesday, 10am-5pm. Admission to the Gallery is free, but tickets must be booked in advance from nationalgalleries.org



The National Galleries of Scotland signed up to the Good to Go initiative last year as Heritage Portfolio are committed to meeting current Scottish Government health and safety standards. The company has also adopted the Check In Scotland system.

As well as visiting the gallery and café, visitors can enjoy the beautiful grounds at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art with world-class sculptures, family trails and car parking available.

https://www.heritageportfolio.co.uk/

