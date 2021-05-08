Hibs qualified for the Scottish Cup final with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee United at Hampden this afternoon thanks to goals from Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge.

Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross made three changes to the starting XI that lost to St Johnstone last weekend.

Matt Macey replaced Ofir Marciano, Melker Hallberg replaced the suspended Alex Gogic and Nisbet recovered from an ankle injury to take over from Drey Wright. On-loan striker Jamie Murphy returned to the squad after missing much of the campaign with an injury.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon kept faith with the players who lost 2-0 to Ross County last Saturday.

United created the first chance in the 6th minute when Lawrence Shankland slid in Ian Harkes but his first touch was poor and the ball ran through to Macey.

Two minutes later Hallberg tried his luck from distance but the ball flew just wide of the post.

Calum Butcher was booked for a reckless challenge on Martin Boyle then United went close again when Marc McNulty’s cross found Harkes unmarked inside the area but he misjudged his header and the ball went wide.

Ryan Porteous then broke clear and found Jackson Irvine who tried to lob the keeper but mishit his effort.

Hibs almost opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Boyle found Nisbet who took a touch then shot on the turn and the ball flew inches wide of the post with the keeper stranded.

Moments later a long ball from Porteous was headed clear by Liam Smith. Irvine controlled the clearance on his chest, looked up and found Nisbet who calmly sent a side footed effort into the bottom corner of the net to give Hibs a deserved lead.

Joe Newell required treatment following a challenge on Shankland but was able to play on.

Just before the break Boyle found Nisbet in midfield and the striker tried a long range effort which was off target.

Hibs had a penalty claim just after the restart when Boyle’s cross struck Mark Reynold’s arm but Bobby Madden wasn’t interested.

Porteous was booked for a trip on McNulty just outside the area and Nicky Clarke fired the resultant free-kick well over the bar.

Hibs doubled their advantage in controversial circumstances in the 57th minute. Nisbet controlled the ball in midfield and found Boyle with a deft back-heel. Boyle surged forward and slid the ball to Doidge who was marginally offside and the Welshman curled the ball into the bottom corner of the net from 18-yards.

Kyle Magennis replaced Newell on the hour mark then United enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure and Macey did well to save from Lawrence Shankland.

Jamie Robson then went close with a first time effort but his shot was just wide.

Hibs were content to hit on the break and Irvine’s long ball set up Boyle but Smith got back just in time to block his effort.

Porteous picked up a knock and was replaced by Darren McGregor for the last 20-minutes.

In the 73rd minute Boyle picked up the ball on the wing, cut inside and beat four defenders before being tripped on the edge of the area by Ryan Edwards who was booked. Had the referee been more aware however and played advantage the ball fell to Doidge who had an open goal.

Nisbet took the free-kick which Deniz Mehmet tipped over the bar.

Robson was then booked for hauling Boyle down just outside the box but Hallberg’s free-kick was cleared.

Nisbet then went down injured with nine minutes remaining and was replaced by Murphy who went close with his first effort which brought out an outstanding save from Mehmet.

In time added on Macey produced a superb save from Shankland to keep the clean sheet and Hibs will face either St Mirren or St Johnstone in the final in two weeks time.

Dundee Utd: Deniz, L Smith, Robson, Reynolds, Edwards, Harkes, Fuchs, Butcher, Clark, Shankland, McNulty. Subs: Doohan, Sporle, Connolly, Pawlett, Chalmers, Appere, Davidson, Watson, K Smith.

Hibs Macey, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn, Doig, Hallberg, Irvine, Newell, Nisbet, Boyle, Doidge. Subs: Marciano, Gray, Magennis, Wright, Stevenson, McGregor, Murphy, Laidlaw

Referee Bobby Madden

