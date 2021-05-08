It may seem early to be thinking about how to entertain your child this summer.

But these Edinburgh-based clubs are already filling up fast. And for good reason: what better way for a child to nurture their talents whilst making new friends?

The Art Club Canonmills

The Art Club, Canonmills, Age 6-16

These week-long courses are based in a lovely, bright studio in Canonmills. They include daily trips to the Botanic Gardens for lunch outdoors – weather permitting. Themed weeks to include: Animals in Habitat, Boats and the Sea, City Sketching, Animation and Fashion.

T: 07794136793

E: info@artclubedinburgh.co.uk

Leith School of Art Young Artists’ Summer School, Age 11-15

A week (2-6 August) exploring sea stories and tidal tales to include a trip to the beach. There will be an initial focus on observational drawing skills, moving on to collage, printmaking, painting, mixed media and sculpture. Students will be introduced to important sea-themed works by the likes of Fiona Hutchison, Will MacLean and Robert Callender.

T : 0131 554 5761

E : enquiries@leithschoolofart.co.uk

SJM Performance Academy, P1-S6

Does you child enjoy acting, dancing or singing? These week-long camps are built around a theme and children perform a live showcase for parents/carers on their last day. For younger children, there are also opportunities for arts and crafts, interactive games and outdoor play. The Academy is based in Marchmont St Giles’ Parish Church.

E: hello@sjmcreative.com

T: 0131 665 7571

Stage Coach Age, 4-18

Themed week-long classes. Themes include ‘School’s Out’ and ‘Under the Sea’ (4-6 yrs) and ‘Musicals’ (6-18 yrs). Acting, singing and dancing classes and the opportunity to perform at the end of the week. Various locations in central Edinburgh.

T: 0131 610 0636

W: actdancesing.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...