Edinburgh City are now just 90-minutes away from a play-off final and possible promotion to League One after a narrow victory over Elgin City in the Highlands this afternoon.

Manager Gary Naysmith made eight changes to the starting XI that lost to Stranraer in midweek with only Andy Black, Liam Brown and Josh Campbell retaining their place in the team. Former Hibs’ star Alex Harris returned to the squad and took his place on the bench.

1st May 2021 Edinburgh – Edinburgh Celebrate after Josh Campbell (16) scored during the SPFL League 2 game between Edinburgh City and Elgin at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh. The home side won 2-0.

Elgin created the first chance but Calum Antell saved from Kane Hester then the striker had another chance in the 15th minute but Lee Hamilton did well to divert his strike for a corner.

At the other end a mistake in the Elgin defence allowed Ouzy See an opportunity but his lob over keeper Tom McHale but was just off target.

McHale then saved a powerful strike from Josh Campbell then moments later Edinburgh took the lead against the run of play when See closed down Darryl McHardy and the ball fell to Campbell who fired the ball into the net from 10-yards.

Elgin continued to press forward in search of an equaliser and Hester had a shot on the turn which was blocked.

Naysmith’s men looked dangerous on the break and Brown went close after good work from Danny Jardine but his effort went wide of the post.

The visitors had a claim for a penalty when Danny handling’s strike appeared to hit a defender’s arm but the referee waved play on.

Edinburgh began to dominate possession and McHale did well to save from Campbell.

Elgin sub Josh Peters almost equalised but his effort flew inches wide of the post then with seven minutes remaining Antell produced a fine save from McHardy’s back post header.

Edinburgh’s defence were under pressure and Robbie McIntyre blocked Stephen Bronsky’s header on the line the line and Craig Brown fired the rebound wide.

In the dying seconds Antell demonstrated his worth with another good save from Hester.

The pair meet again in the second leg at Ainslie Park on Tuesday night.

Elgin City: Mchale, Cooper, Spark, McHardy, Bronsky, Mailer, R Dingwall, Cameron, Hester, MacPhee, Sopel. Subs: Brown, Wilson, O’Keefe, MacEwan, Peters, Osadolor, T Dingwall, MacBeath, Kelly

Edinburgh City: Antell, Thomson, McIntyre, Black, Brown, Handling, Jardine, Crane, Hamilton, Campbell, See Subs: Balatoni, B Henderson, Dishington, Goodfellow, Denham, De Vita, Harris

Referee Alan Newlands

