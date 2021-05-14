Hibs’ Scottish Cup final opponents St Johnstone are facing an ongoing situation with Covid-19 and the self-isolation process.

The team meet Livingston on Saturday with a European place at stake then travel to Hampden seven days later to face Jack Ross’s men.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Johnstone. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 01/05/2021 Hibs play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: A first half goal by St Johnstone forward, Glenn Middleton, after a blunder by HibsÕ centre-back, Ryan Porteous, was enough to give the visitors all 3 points. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Scott Boyd, Head of Football Operations said: “The Football Club can today confirm that we face an ongoing situation with Covid-19 and the self-isolation process.

“We are in constant dialogue with the SFA and the Scottish Government about this current situation.

“As always, the health and wellbeing of everyone at the Football Club will be our priority.

“On a positive note, we are delighted to welcome back a number of our senior players into the group and they will be available for selection against Livingston on Saturday.

“We will keep our supporters updated if we need to share further information.

“Callum and the players will now focus on Saturday’s vital game and we also look forward to the Scottish Cup Final.”

Like this: Like Loading...