Art Walk Porty events are taking place in May.

‘Assemble 1’ series of events:

Saturday 15 and Saturday 22 May: ‘Peripheri’ a two-part walk exploring the undefined areas that mark out the edges of the city, linking Portobello with Wardie Bay and Granton, merging place, materials and the act of walking, led by artist, Stephanie Whitelaw.

Sunday 23 May, 11am: ‘Walksy’ walking app launch with walk led by Art Walk’s founder, Rosy Naylor, exploring the post industrial and changing environments around Western Portobello, Fishwives Causeway, Figgate Park and Baileyfield. Meet at The Kilns.

Sunday 23 May, 3pm: ’The Neighbouring Orchard’ online event with artist Annie Lord as part of the Urban Tree Festival. Join Annie to hear about how the orchard has evolved, and how this year’s 120 or so planted trees are growing across Portobello, Craigmillar and Musselburgh, all based on varieties of apples once grown in historical orchards across this part of Eastern Edinburgh.

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 and Saturday 29/Sunday 30 May: 11am to 4pm: Residency artist, Jenny Pope, creates an installation for inside one of the two remaining bottle kilns, as part of her ongoing ‘Material Land’ residency, which will focus on the physical labour of firing and operating the kiln as part of this new installation. The usually closed kiln will be open to the public over these two weekends, with accompanying talk from Jenny on Saturday 29 May, 2pm.

More information here: www.artwalkporty.co.uk

