Raith Rovers 0-4 Hearts

Championship winners Hearts brought the curtain down on their one season stay in Scotland’s second tier with an emphatic 4-0 win away at play-off chasing Raith Rovers.

A stirring second half display of pace and energy blew away the Fifers and duly ended their chances of securing second spot.

Gary Mackay-Steven continued his impressive end of season form by putting the Jambos a goal up after only 11 minutes when he superbly curled in a Michael Smith pass. Andy Halliday also crashed a free-kick against the bar in the first period but it was the second 45 that Robbie Neilson’s side really came alive.

Euan Henderson, making the most of his starting berth, put the JTs two up on 57 minutes when he swivelled well in the box and fired past Jamie Macdonald. A minute later Raith were unlucky to concede a penalty when there appeared to be no contact as Iain Davidson was adjudged to have felled Henderson and received his marching orders. Hearts failed to take immediate advantage however when Craig Halkett belted the spot kick against the bar and over.

Captain Steven Naismith came off the bench and grabbed a tap in, as did Mackay-Steven who nicked his fourth goal in two games to continue to rail against the criticism of his initial lacklustre displays in maroon.

Hearts head into the summer break ahead of their tilt at the Premiership with a lot of questions to answer after a season of hits and misses. Robbie Neilson, undoubtedly still in charge come the new term, will be after a pacy start to try and quieten his doubters.

