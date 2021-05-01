Police are appealing for information following a report of a man exposing himself in the Pinebank area of Ladywell around 6.50pm last night.

The man is described as being white, in his 30s, around 5ft 8 with a very slim build. He was wearing dark denim jeans, a dark khaki green Barbour style jacket with a hood, and was wearing round-framed glasses. At the time, he was also wearing a blue surgical facemask.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Detective Constable Adam Gow, from Livingston CID, said: “Clearly, this was a disturbing and upsetting incident for the woman involved, who thankfully reported the matter to police.

“We are asking the public to get in touch if they think they know who this man is, or have witnessed similar incidents recently. We will be carrying out extensive enquiries to find the man responsible.

“If anyone has any information that could help with our enquiries, then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3046 of 30 April. Alternatively, make a call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

