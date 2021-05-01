Police arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with road traffic offences following a three-vehicle crash on the A702 at Silverburn yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.40pm and the road was closed until 5.20pm.

No injuries were reported.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the report of a three-vehicle road traffic crash on the A702 at Silverburn, near Penicuik, Midlothian, around 3.40pm on Friday April 30.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The road re-opened around 5.20pm.”

