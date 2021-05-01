East Lothian Police Officers and Police Staff at Haddington Police Station offered their support to #TeamTommy volunteers on day two of the @Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) 800-mile relay

RBLI’s Tommy’s Race to Victory sees the team of seven run and cycle more than 800 miles over nine days, beginning from the charity’s Scottish social enterprise, Scotland’s Bravest Manufacturing Company, on 29th April before finishing at its sister factory, Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company in Kent on VE Day itself – 8th May.

The journey started at Scotland’s Bravest Manufacturing Company in Erskine, with Tommy due to arrive at Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company in Aylesford on #VEDay.

RBLI help veterans and their families in their time of need, supporting them to live the most independent life possible. Since 1919 they have provided crucial accommodation, welfare, and employment support to injured veterans and people with disabilities.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started they continue to provide help, advice and financial support to people in great need.

Best of luck to the team, make sure you follow the team’s progress here:

If you wish to make a donation the link is here

