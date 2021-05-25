Tickets become available today – free – for an event at Native Edinburgh’s garden terrace with Scottish band, Fatherson.

If you are a fan of the band and pizza then this is your chance to meet Ross Leighton, Greig Walkinshaw and Marc Strain. They have previously toured with big names like Lewis Capaldi and Biffy Clyro, but when they are not on tour they like to cook.

Fatherson

Greg of Fatherson said:”Cooking With Fatherson started out after we took our pizza oven on tour feeding our crew, pals and other bands backstage at festivals. After a long year without seeing anyone, we’re really looking forward to dishing out some slices to some new pals next month in Edinburgh!”

To get your hands on complimentary tickets for this intimate gig, simply head to Fatherson’s Instagram from today Tuesday, 25 May to Thursday, 27 May.

Native, the 82 room aparthotel on Queen Street, will reopen shortly and to celebrate they have invited the band along for a cooking event on 5 June from 4.00pm till 7.00pm on their terrace.

Gary White, Regional Manager of Scotland Native aparthotels, said: “Like the rest of the world, it feels good to be back reopened and being able to put on intimate events.

“Cooking with Fatherson is our first event on our Edinburgh terrace and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick things off than with this incredible Scottish band.

“If you’d like to join us, make sure you visit Fatherson’s Instagram page.”

