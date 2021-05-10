The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 10 May 2021 in Scotland are shown below.
The whole of Scotland went into Level Three from 26 April 2021. There is a government table reproduced below outlining what you can and cannot do when Level Three restrictions apply. A further update is expected from First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, tomorrow.
On 17 May 2021 Scotland is expected to move into Level Two allowing people to meet indoors in small groups with a proposed further move to Level 0 on 7 June.
As at 2 May, 10,097 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland.
In the week 26 April – 2 May, 19 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of four deaths from the previous week.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first dose vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|10 May 2021
|168
|17
|11,516
|1.6%
|0
|7,661
|6
|72
|227,840
|2,909,156
|28,181
|1,485,296
|9 May 2021
|200
|24
|13,976
|1.5%
|0
|7,661
|227,672
|2,897,975
|32,089
|1,468,296
|8 May 2021
|224
|33,341
|7 May 2021
|236
|1
|6 May 2021
|283*
|35
|0.9%*
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|227,012
|2,860,635
|54,016
|1,400,296
|5 May 2021
|85*
|11
|11,273*
|0.8%*
|0
|7,660
|13
|69
|226,729
|2,846,834
|1,373,882
|4 May 2021
|139
|43
|13,744
|1.1%
|0
|7,660
|11
|58
|226,644
|2,833,761
|1,348,050
|3 May 2021
|132
|10,195
|1.5%
|0
|2,824,955
|1,326,599
|2 May 2021
|146
|14,213
|1.1%
|0
|2,817,752
|1,297,664
|1 May 2021
|175
|19,638
|1.1%
|1
|2,811,343
|1,263,862
|30 April 2021
|191
|38
|18,500
|1.1%
|0
|7,659
|9
|67
|226,052
|2,802,152
|45,574
|1,224,861
|29 April 2021
|178
|21
|25,392
|0.8%
|5
|7,659
|12
|70
|225,861
|2,796,810
|1,184,629
|28 April 2021
|204
|1
|12
|75
|2,789,978
|48,073
|1,142,947
|27 April 2021
|133
|11
|81
|26 April 2021
|142
|45
|9,816
|1.7%
|12
|93
|225,346
|2,773,770
|1,068,704
|25 April 2021
|176
|16,434
|1.3%
|technical difficulties – no figures
|24 April 2021
|177
|18,384
|1.1%
|4
|7,653
|225,028
|2,764,607
|50,178
|993,180
|23 April 2021
|255
|27
|19,771
|1.5%
|1
|7,649
|12
|93
|224,851
|2,758,381
|39,380
|949,228
|22 April 2021
|231
|34
|23,302
|1.1%
|3
|7,648
|12
|93
|224,596
|2,755,175
|53,176
|898,231
|21 April 2021
|273
|37
|24,349
|1.3%
|1
|7,645
|14
|107
|224,365
|2,752,575
|52,911
|847,655
|20 April 2021
|178
|1.4%
|2
|7,644
|13
|106
|224,092
|2,750,052
|42,510
|797,267
|19 April 2021
|232
|30
|10,649
|2.5%
|0
|7,642
|14
|104
|223,914
|2,747,694
|22,158
|757,115
|18 April 2021
|211
|26
|15,097
|1.6%
|0
|7,642
|223,682
|2,744,231
|33,550
|738,420
|17 April 2021
|210
|22
|19,331
|1.2%
|2
|7,642
|223,471
|2,733,387
|38,256
|715,714
|16 April 2021
|204
|12
|18,125
|1.4%
|3
|7,640
|18
|109
|223,261
|2,722,084
|40,179
|688,761
|15 April 2021
|237
|27
|23,580
|1.2%
|1
|7,637
|16
|115
|222,897
|2,708,691
|41,273
|661,975
|14 April 2021
|278
|29
|24,794
|1.3%
|3
|7,636
|20
|119
|222,660
|2,694,971
|634,422
|13 April 2021
|221
|21
|15,354
|1.6%
|3
|7,633
|20
|133
|222,382
|2,682,706
|605,126
|12 April 2021
|199
|28
|9,797
|2.4%
|0
|7,630
|21
|154
|222,161
|2,668,723
|32,444
|590,174
|11 April 2021
|250
|26
|15,916
|1.8%
|0
|7,630
|221,962
|2,657,578
|31,230
|568,875
|10 April 2021
|281
|31
|22,183
|1.5%
|4
|7,630
|221,712
|2,643,510
|44,147
|551,026
|9 April 2021
|285
|36
|20,729
|1.6%
|6
|7,626
|20
|168
|221,431
|2,625,577
|41,182
|524,812
|8 April 2021
|364
|41
|26,582
|1.6%
|1
|7,620
|21
|174
|221,146
|2,608,831
|36,036
|500,376
|7 April 2021
|289
|46
|22,093
|1.5%
|5
|7,619
|21
|192
|220,782
|2,593,932
|31,575
|479,239
|6 April 2021
|259
|268 (from 28 March to 3 April)
|14,268
|2%
|0
|7,610
|21
|196
|220,493
|2,577,816
|19,942
|463,780
|5 April 2021
|248
|11,373
|2.5%
|0
|7,610
|2,565,280
|16,760
|456,374
|4 April 2021
|343
|14,164
|2.7%
|0
|7,610
|2,553,837
|34,064
|451,057
|3 April 2021
|397
|21,560
|2.1%
|0
|7,610
|2,535,889
|40,542
|434,941
|2 April 2021
|414
|23,818
|2.0%
|2,515,748
|37,889
|414,540
|1 April 2021
|400
|73
|25,956
|1.8%
|8
|7,610
|21
|215
|218,432
|2,493,327
|42,984
|399,062
|31 March 2021
|542
|73
|28,144
|2.1%
|6
|7,602
|21
|237
|218,432
|2,464,069
|42,984
|354,756
|30 March 2021
|411
|17,468
|2.8%
|12
|7,596
|23
|250
|2,436,398
|38,752
|338,443
|29 March 2021
|352
|44
|12,456
|3.2%
|0
|7,584
|22
|259
|217,749
|2,409,826
|38,060
|326,263
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2021
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|Lows and highs prior to 1 March
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
