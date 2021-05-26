Retirees prove you are never too old to travel as they make their way across the continents sampling different cuisines and experiencing new cultures all from the comfort of their home.

Cramond Residence Care Home in Edinburgh have been running themed events during lockdown, each one based on a different culture, to continue providing enriching experiences and keep residents entertained.

Each themed event consists of traditional music from the chosen destination, culturally appropriate activities, and a special menu to match. Residents will be took a trip to Italy in April, after visiting India in March and China in February.

Lisa Sohn, Lead Lifestyle Coordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “The residents love our themed events as it gives them a chance to reminisce on their favourite holidays and trips whilst some can experience new cultures of countries they haven’t visited before.

“In our ‘trip’ to Italy, our head chef, Patsy McKenzie, will be hosting a master class on pizza making where Residents will be encouraged to make their very own pizzas.

“There will also be games and a presentation on the history and culture throughout the month.”

Since restrictions were reinforced at the beginning of the year, residents have been isolating in nine self-contained small-group living units within the purpose-built care home, to help with infection control.

Residents have access to Android tablets and are encouraged to use video conferencing apps to stay connected with friends. Each group’s lounge area can be connected via video to bring the whole home together.

The innovative use of technology has meant that Lifestyle Coordinators at the plush home have been able to deliver a rich activity schedule, including a virtual reality whisky distillery tour, a St Andrew’s Day ceilidh and a trip around the world.

Lifestyle Coordinators lead activities from the high spec cinema room, connecting into each lounge, or each bedroom, encouraging two-way communications with the residents.

Lisa added: “Staff have been working extremely hard over the past few months to think of new activities to keep residents entertained and connected during lockdown.

“It’s so important to organise meaningful and stimulating activities for the residents as this boosts their mental and physical well-being. The themed events have been a major hit across the board. It’s something fun for everyone to get involved in.

“We’re constantly receiving suggestions of where residents would like to travel to next, the list is never-ending!”

Cramond Residence offers high quality care for up to 74 residents utilising a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from our highly-trained team.

https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

Patsy from Cramond Residence

