A specialist data company has been shortlisted in a national award for the work it has completed on behalf of Worldwide Cancer Research.

Edinburgh-based Union Data has been named as a finalist in the British Data Awards 2021.

Its development and implementation of a data strategy delivered more than £1 million of extra revenue which has supported the charity’s global cancer research work.

Union Data offer “data sharpening” services including data audits, marketing data strategies, data analytics and customer profiling, to increase the Return on Investment and effectiveness of businesses’ marketing efforts.

Part of the Union Group, Union Data was formed in 2017 by managing director Daniel Batey, who said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named as a finalist for the Marketing Campaign of the Year at the British Data Awards. This is a massive endorsement of our approach and demonstrates the value we add to our clients by unleashing the creative power of data.

Daniel Batey, managing director of award nominated Union Data

“I am especially pleased to be shortlisted for the work we have done for our client, Worldwide Cancer Research. We developed and implemented a data strategy that delivered over £1 million of income for them, which has allowed them to fund even more life-saving early stage cancer research.”

Laura McLachlan, Director of Marketing and Fundraising at Worldwide Cancer Research, said: “We are delighted for the team at Union Data on the nomination for their great work on our charity’s prize draw programme. Their unique approach has helped us take a programme that was in managed decline and transformed it into a core funding stream, starting cancer cures worldwide. It was truly excellent work and I wish them the best of luck ahead of the final awards announcement.”

The British Data Awards is an annual campaign that aims to uncover data success stories. Organisations taking part this year include FTSE 100 giants, tech unicorns, public sector bodies, newly launched not-for-profit organisations and everything in between. The awards were launched to help discover and celebrate the most passionate data-led organisations, no matter their size.

Jason Johnson, Co-Founder of Predatech and British Data Awards judge said: “Judging the entries has been a challenge due to the number of high quality entries, but it’s also been a great privilege. It’s reminded us of the sheer talent and ingenuity that makes the UK such a global powerhouse for all things data and all our finalists should be very proud.”

The winners of the British Data Awards 2021 will be announced on 4 May.

