Kevin Harman’s exhibition of monumental Glassworks has been gracing the gallery walls since the start of the year and will finally open to the public on 28 April.

Until then there is an online viewing room for artlovers to admire Harman’s work, but now there is a date when you will also be able to see it for yourself.

The gallery also has a short film in which Kevin discusses the art which comprises Glassworks with writer Irvine Welsh. It reveals the connection to other ways of working with discarded or forgotten materials including his ongoing series of Skips. These are made guerrilla style on construction sites working through the night to transform the inside of a skip into a transient gallery for sculpture meticulously arranged from all the rubbish. We are told that a new Skip will be unveiled in Edinburgh soon.

KEVIN HARMAN

28 April – 22 May, 2021

https://www.inglebygallery.com/

Kevin Harman Transcendental Anaesthesia

