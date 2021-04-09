Are you still stuck on the old, paper-based method of time tracking your employees? Are you unable to catch your employees’ buddy-punching at work? If yes, then it is time for you to ditch this approach and shift to simple timesheet software.

Timesheet software not only makes your employee tracking easier but also helps you in preventing buddy-punching instances. Before you learn how to avoid such cases with the right software, understand what entails buddy punching at workplaces.

What is Buddy Punching?

Buddy punching is not a new concept, and it is happening in the business world for a long time. It is an act in which one employee clocks in and out on behalf of another.

In other words, through buddy punching, employees tend to earn more money for the overtime they didn’t do. Employees also do it to avoid penalties for logging in late. This act can greatly affect the culture of your business, thereby creating a negative work environment.

How to Prevent Buddy Punching Instances Using Timesheet Software?

If you cannot eliminate buddy punching instances by simple warnings, you may end up compensating for hours that your employees did not work. In these cases, all you need to do is get the right software solution. It cannot be denied that paper time cards are easy to manipulate.

Besides creating a firm buddy punching policy, you need to replace your paper time cards with simple timesheet software. Here’s how it may help in preventing buddy punching instances.

Increase Employee Accountability

By using a timesheet software solution, you can bring automation to the entire process of time tracking. Neither you nor your employees will have to fill up their clock in and out times using pen or paper.

Time theft cannot be done by employees anymore since you will track their working hours and location using the timesheet software. You can track remote or outfield employees using GPS technology. Thus, it can help you in increasing employee accountability.

Photo by Luke Peters on Unsplash

Increased Accuracy in Payroll Reports

There is no need to lose money due to intentional or unintentional human errors in paper time cards. You can manage your workflow better since the timesheet software will allow you to get detailed reports on employees’ payroll.

For instance, you can get accurate working hours of your employees, the hours they overworked, or the lack of working hours met by employees, thereby streamlining their payrolls.

Cloud-Based Platform for Storing Timesheets

Don’t you think that carrying and maintaining the paper time cards is somewhat challenging as there are increased chances of losing the paper time cards. Any simple timesheet software works on a cloud-based platform. It means your data, that is, the timesheet of your employees will never get lost.

All the necessary data concerning the employee timesheet will get stored in a single cloud-based platform. You can access those anytime at any place. Sounds good, right?

Easy Management of Employee Working Hours in Compliance with Labor Law

As mentioned before, timesheet software enables you to enhance your payroll and record employees’ working hours with accuracy. If your company has overtime policies for employees, you can implement those into the software, which may help you get auto-generated compliant payroll reports.

With the creation and implementation of break entries for employees, you can comply with the local labor law.

Hence, if you wish to have stress-free management of employee timesheets and get rid of buddy punching instances, you need to get your simple timesheet software now. This easy-to-install software can be accessed on all devices, including mobiles, tablets, and laptops. So, save yourself from paying extra to your employees.

