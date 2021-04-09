Hibs are waiting on a ‘significant’ sum of money after making a claim on their business interruption insurance policy.

The Easter Road side have already received a small payment from the policy to cover a loss of revenue due to no spectators being allowed into the stadium due to the pandemic.

Scottish Premiership – Livingston v Hibernian Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston, West Lothian. UK. 20/03/2021 Livingston play host to Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston. Pic shows: A share of the points just about right as the game end 1-1. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Chairman and owner Ron Gordon said: “We have a very good insurance policy but getting money out of the insurance companies is a little trickier than you would think, but I think we have a very good claim.

“So, my feeling is we’re going to be reimbursed for a significant amount of our losses, but it’s trickling in, we got an initial payment maybe 10 days ago.

“But it’s a fraction, a tiny slither of our claim, so, obviously, operating the club without any game day revenues is a difficult thing.”

