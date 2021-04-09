Hibs are waiting on a ‘significant’ sum of money after making a claim on their business interruption insurance policy.

The Easter Road side have already received a small payment from the policy to cover a loss of revenue due to no spectators being allowed into the stadium due to the pandemic.

Scottish Premiership – Livingston v Hibernian Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston, West Lothian. UK. 20/03/2021 Livingston play host to Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston. Pic shows: A share of the points just about right as the game end 1-1. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Chairman and owner Ron Gordon said: “We have a very good insurance policy but getting money out of the insurance companies is a little trickier than you would think, but I think we have a very good claim.

“So, my feeling is we’re going to be reimbursed for a significant amount of our losses, but it’s trickling in, we got an initial payment maybe 10 days ago.

“But it’s a fraction, a tiny slither of our claim, so, obviously, operating the club without any game day revenues is a difficult thing.”

Previous articleLetter from Scotland
John Hislop
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.