Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross once again praised the character of his players who dealt with the disappointment of conceding two late goals against Motherwell and came back to win the tie after a penalty shoot-out.

Hibs looked to have won the game after Christian Doidge opened the scoring with a fine header from Paul McGinn’s inch-perfect cross then Jackson Irvine’s first goal from the club but Motherwell fought back to level the score.

Photos by Ian Jacobs

After 120-minutes, Martin Boyle, Melker Hallberg, McGinn and Ryan Porteous all scored penalties whilst Mark O’Hara and Stevie Lawless both missed ensuring Hibs return to Hampden in two weeks- time.

After the final whistle Ross told Hibs TV: “I think we’d have found ourselves in a more comfortable position after the performance we had given for 80-minutes but right now it’s not a moment to reflect on that last 10-minutes. It’s a moment to reflect on the character of the players , the performance the gave for large parts of the game and that brilliant result to get to another semi-final. What they have achieved this season has been very very good.

“We had to gather ourselves again. That was the message to the players at the end of the 90-minutes. The last 10-minutes definitely shook them a bit and at that moment it’s not about picking the bones out of that period, it’s about affecting what lies ahead in that last half-hour and we regrouped and the subs helped us in the period. They brought a bit more energy to the game and quality to it.

“Extra time was open. There were chances. Obviously we got a real big chance at the end and then penalties, you just hope that the players show that strength of character and a bit fortune goes your way as well.

“We set the bar really high this season to finish third and win a cup and that’s not unrealistic and so far they are doing their best to achieve that. Not always perfect but they are a really good group and I’m really proud of them tonight in terms of achieving that last four place again.

“They players are happy in there because they have got a really exciting last part of the season to come so we’ll look forward to the semi-final in a couple of weeks-time.”

