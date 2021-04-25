The finest tea, coffee and hot chocolate – tell them what you like and they’ll find something you’ll love in-store

Tea, coffee and hot chocolate specialists, Whittard of Chelsea know a thing or two about great beverages. And while you can always rely on your classic cuppas, the brand is here to show you’re only one sip away from a new favourite.

They tell us they are delighted to be re-opening all their stores in Edinburgh and Glasgow on Monday, alongside 42 other stores across England and Wales. The brand offer on-the-spot brewing, hot chocolate and instant tea tasters, as well as biscuits and coffee beans to nibble on.

The staff are ready and waiting to help you find a delicious new tea, coffee or hot chocolate that’s catered to you.

All tastings adhere to government guidelines, and the brand have put every measure in place to ensure every store has a safe and enjoyable environment for customers and colleagues alike.

Whittard of Chelsea’s Customer Director, Dan Mahoney said of the re-opening: “With a mixture of timeless classics and innovative limited editions across our Tea, Coffee and Hot Chocolate categories, we want both loyal and new customers to experience the diversity of taste and flavour within the World of Whittard – there really is something for everyone.”

With over 135 years expertise behind them, Whittard continues to prove themselves a brand that take pride in their delicious diversity. Working with renowned tea and coffee growers across the globe, their philosophy to “buy the best” stands true. This latest offering to “try something new”, is an evolution of their confidence to bring you something spectacular.

Surprise yourself and find your new favourite by visiting their Edinburgh store 23 Princes Street or their Glasgow store at Buchanan Galleries, 220 Buchanan Street.

