Scotland’s legendary SLAM TENT is returning this summer, after a 5-year hiatus, to play a significant part in the liberation of lockdown.

Known globally as the one of the biggest dance tents on the European festival circuit, this massive news for the Scottish scene will delight legions of dance fans.

Since its inception in 1997, for 20 consecutive summers, Slam’s cave of rave was an unquestionable highlight at Scotland’s premier festival, T in the Park and this summer it is set for an epic return with the infamous producer/DJ duo Slam, Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle, at the helm.

The Slam Tent set the bar for dance culture and was consistently invaded by festival goers the moment the doors opened, staying packed until the last beat dropped. Slam played every year without fail and were joined by some of the best artists in the underground scene, including luminaries such as Daft Punk, Nina Kraviz, Ricardo Villalobos, Carl Cox, Maya Jane Coles, Skream, Richie Hawtin, Basement Jaxx, Jeff Mills, Jamie Jones and The Chemical Brothers.

For this magical reappearance, Glasgow’s Slam Events are joining forces with Edinburgh promoters FLY to create one of the greatest dance floors Scotland has ever seen. Each day of this three-day summer festival in the original Slam Tent will welcome crowds of 5,000 in front of some of our nation’s finest DJ’s – with the line-up curated exclusively from Scottish based talent.

Commenting on the upcoming epic return of the Slam Tent, Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle said: “Scotland’s clubbers are desperate to reunite and will finally come together again to celebrate freedom, unity & togetherness. It is that same feeling that existed in the early days of rave. We’re bringing it back. This will be very special!’

Tom Ketley, Director of FLY said: “The Slam Tent was Scotland’s mecca of clubbing. As we are now finally looking forward to a return of dancefloors this summer, it seems like now is the right time to bring it back!”

Further details including location and line-up will be announced next week via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tickets go on-sale Thursday 29th April via www.theslamtent.com

