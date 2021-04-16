Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie launched the party’s election manifesto entitled Put Recovery First on Friday morning.

Concentrating on the recovery after the pandemic is what the party will concentrate their efforts on, saying that now is not the time to be debating constitutional matters such as independence. They also want to focus on the attainment gap in education, saying that the SNP have failed to address that or indeed mental health.

Action on climate change will be combined with economic recovery and the LibDems commit to using renewable energy and creating warm homes, thus also creating thousands of jobs.

Liberal Democrat Leader, Willie Rennie, visited the Boardwalk Beach Club in Edinburgh to launch his park manifesto for the 2021 Scottish Elections.

Willie Rennie said: “Liberal Democrats will put recovery first, not independence.

“That means an NHS recovery plan. It means a greater priority for mental health with extra counsellors, mental health first aiders and specialists for easy access near to you.

“Bounce back support for pupils, employing more permanent teachers to cut class sizes, and extend free nursery education to all two-year olds.

“Creating more jobs and taking action on the climate with 1 million low cost, low carbon homes, a young people’s job guarantee and £5,000 training grants. That’s what you get when you put recovery first.

“After the year we have endured we must bring the country together to recover from this dreadful pandemic.

“This is not the moment to go back to the divisions of the past with another independence referendum that will divide because the recovery will require the skills and talents of everyone.

“Just imagine what we can do. This manifesto is packed with over fifty top line commitments.

“To cut mental health waits. Faster treatment in the NHS. Giving pupils the education they deserve to achieve their best. Creating well paid jobs with a skilled workforce. Taking bold action to tackle climate change.

“This is a liberal offer. At our heart we want every individual to achieve their potential. Liberal Democrats will put recovery first.”

The ten key policies in the manifesto:

Education Bounce Back Plan with more in-class support and a teacher job guarantee Free childcare for 2-year-olds More local health services to reduce waiting times 15% of new health spending for mental health and double staff in training National care standards for care users, and new fair pay standards for staff Job guarantee for young people and graduate internships for small businesses Up to £5000 to retrain and future-proof your career backed by support and advice Tax cut for high streets to help businesses compete with online Switch 1 million homes to climate-friendly heating Switch the public sector to EVs to guarantee a new reliable charging network

