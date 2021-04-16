Well-respected planning and transport expert, Daisy Narayanan, has been appointed to a new role bringing together placemaking and transport strategy at the City of Edinburgh Council.

She is currently Director of Urbanism for Sustrans and will bring with her a wealth of experience in policy and public realm design, gained through work as an architect and urban designer in India, Singapore, England and Scotland. Daisy is also a member of the Edinburgh Climate Commission and Scotland’s Climate Assembly’s Evidence Group, so will contribute expertise in this area to support the Council’s zero carbon goals.

Daisy Narayanan

In 2018 and 2019, ahe was seconded to the Council to lead on the successful development of Edinburgh City Centre Transformation, a pioneering ten-year plan to create a vibrant, truly people-friendly city centre. During this time, she also championed the introduction of Open Streets in Edinburgh, a monthly car-free event in the Old Town, when families and individuals could enjoy the sights and attractions of the city.

As Mobility and Placemaking Senior Manager at the Council, Daisy will focus on several ambitious strategies for the sustainable development of the city as we work towards carbon neutrality by 2030. These include the City Mobility Plan, which was approved by Transport and Environment Committee in January, and the 20-minute neighbourhood programme.

Council Leader Adam McVey said: “We are delighted to welcome Daisy back to work with us in this role, which is crucial to the sustainable and inclusive development of the Capital, as well as our net zero carbon goals. As we work toward a green recovery from the pandemic, we will be focusing our efforts on delivering transport and placemaking projects that truly place people at the heart of the city, and we know that Daisy will bring exactly the kind of experience and passion we need to drive this forward.”

Depute Leader Cammy Day said: “We stand on the cusp of an extremely exciting time for the future development of the city, so it’s fantastic to have Daisy on board to help deliver some of the bold planning and mobility projects we have in the pipeline. We know from our own work with Daisy, and her standing across the placemaking and transport profession, what a fantastic addition to the team she will be, and I look forward to working with her.”

Daisy Narayanan said: “I am delighted to be joining the City of Edinburgh Council, as the city recovers from the pandemic, and as it gets ready to tackle the climate emergency.

“This is a really wonderful role which brings together various strands of what make great places. I’m passionate about working with people to shape how their streets and places should look, and to learn from and build on the work done to date in Edinburgh.

“I am under no illusions that this will be an easy job, but I am excited by the challenge.

“When I came here in 2004 as a student, I never dreamed that I would one day have the privilege to work with people in making this beautiful city even more wonderful. I am determined to ensure that everyone living here gets to benefit from the city’s development as a greener, healthier place – and that these benefits extend to the outer edges of the city.”

John Lauder, Deputy CEO, Sustrans, and National Director, Sustrans Scotland, said:

“Although Daisy will be missed at Sustrans, we are delighted to hear about the City of Edinburgh Council’s decision to appoint her to this role. It demonstrates the Council’s commitment to making Edinburgh a world-leading liveable city that allows everyone here to live and to travel in greener, healthier ways.

“Daisy has played a huge role in shaping Sustrans’ thinking on liveable cities and towns for everyone, and on highlighting the importance of inclusive design and placemaking as a central tenet of urban design.

“We wish her well in her new role.”

Like this: Like Loading...