Motorists using the A720 Lothianburn westbound on-slip are set to benefit from an improved road surface, with Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland planning to renew approximately 100m of the trunk road over one night, on Friday 23 April 2021. The scheme tackles areas of deteriorated carriageway.

For the safety of workers and road users, A720 Lothianburn westbound on-slip will be closed from 20:30 until 06:00 on the night of 23 April.

A signed diversion route will be in place. The diversion will be via the A720 heading eastbound to Straiton Junction, where traffic can turn and rejoin the A720 heading westbound and resume their journey. The noted diversion routes will add an estimated six minutes and 4 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety and ride quality for motorists on this section of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

“The closure of the westbound on-slip at the Lothianburn junction is essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users. The works are planned to take place overnight to minimise disruption. We’ll do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”



Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

