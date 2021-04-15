All political parties are supplied with a list of who is on the electoral roll and who has opted to vote by post.
That is why they are able to send communications addressed to you at home.
On Thursday, Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, and Ruth Davidson MSP for Central Edinburgh posed for photographers on Calton Hill with a giant envelope and a peach coloured voting slip. This is to remind you that they want you to vote for the Conservatives with your second vote.
Douglas Ross said: “We know at this election that more people than ever before are voting by post. On the party list vote, the peach ballot paper, it’s really important that people who want to stop an SNP majority, stop another referendum and get a parliament focused on recovery, that they give their party list vote to the Scottish Conservatives.”