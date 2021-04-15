Six projects have been announced by Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) for the upcoming edition of Talent Lab Connects programme and confirm that following a successful delivery last year, the 2021 version will again take place online.

TALENT LAB CONNECTS (TLC) is a project development programme that supports filmmaking teams in moving their projects forward in productive and effective ways, with professional script editing and mentoring support. TLC is an initiative open to EIFF Talent Lab alumni and their collaborators to develop a feature film or serial drama project.

EIFF, with story editor Kate Leys and industry mentors will guide the selected teams towards achieving a series of specific goals for their projects. The programme will run from April to December 2021.

The selected projects and teams for TALENT LAB CONNECTS 2021 are:

Talent Lab Connects participants, clockwise from top left: Theo Krekis, Dominique Webb, Douglas King, Fateme Ahmadi, Maria Caruana Galizia, Oliver Sunley, Sorcha Bacon, Stefan Georgiou, Pietro Greppi, Lucy Rose, Jack Tarling, Kate Turner, Declan Dineen, Celine Cotran

A MAN AT THE WINDOW – Writer/Director: Lucy Rose, Producer: Maria Caruana Galizia (Talent Lab 2018)

BLOOM – Writer: Declan Dineen (TL 2019) Director: Stefan Georgiou (TL 2019), Producer: Dominique Webb (TL 2019)

DAUGHTER OF ADAM – Writer/Director: Fateme Ahmadi (TL 2019), Producers: Jack Tarling, Pietro Greppi

EVIE – Writer/Director: Douglas King (TL 2017), Producer: Kate Turner (TL 2017)

LAYLA IN DREAMLAND – Writer/Director: Celine Cotran, Producer: Oliver Sunley (TL 2019)

PRAM SNATCHER – Writer/Director: Theo Krekis, Producer: Sorcha Bacon (TL 2018)

Holly Daniel, EIFF’s Head of Talent Development & Industry said: “We are delighted to confirm this fantastic group of filmmakers and projects for this year’s Talent Lab Connects. It is wonderful to be able to continue to support EIFF Talent Lab alumni in such a bespoke manner as they expand their collaborations and develop projects. We are extra pleased this year to have teams in the mix who met whilst taking part in the Lab.”

Launched in 2019 and funded through the Platforms for Creative Excellence (PLACE) programme, TLC supports a strong pool of upcoming talent who have participated in the EIFF Talent Lab since it began in 2011.

Previous Talent Lab alumni include filmmakers Ben Sharrock (Limbo), Ruth Paxton (A Banquet), Eva Riley (Perfect 10), Rob Savage (Host) and Lucy Brydon (Body of Water) plus producers Irune Gurtubai (Limbo), Jessie Mangum (Looted), Michelle Antoniades (Sweetheart), Douglas Cox (Host) and Rosie Crerar (Run)

The PLACE Programme is a partnership between the Scottish Government – through Creative Scotland – the City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh Festivals.

Like this: Like Loading...