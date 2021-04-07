The Scottish FA has written to all political parties ahead of the elections in May.

Football’s governing body have published a manifesto that present a real opportunity for the next Scottish Government to fuel football’s unique ability to inspire the nation. The Scottish FA strives to make the national sport open to more people, more often and at less cost.

sfa

They want to reinforce football’s ability to improve lives, connect communities, be a hub for innovation and a champion of sustainability and green technology.

Football delivers more than £1bn of Social Return on Investment and, with unparalleled cultural significance and reach, can become a key enabling partner leveraging Scotland’s image and aspirations regionally, nationally and internationally.

The SFA have therefore asked the next Scottish Government to commit to a partnership approach with the Scottish FA to use The Power Of Football To Inspire A Healthier Scotland.

Football reaches millions across Scotland in a variety of ways and the SFA proposes to offer the power and influence of the national game to be at the forefront of a health and wellbeing revolution.

This partnership should extend across all cabinet portfolios and include two-way communication and activation to promote and improve equality and education in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

Football should be free for all and the SFA want to remove the cost barrier and allow our children to enjoy the many benefits of playing football by creating a free football voucher scheme.

In addition they want to support an improvement and modernisation programme for Hampden to become an elite sporting campus and a centre for learning excellence, community benefit, and technological advancement.

Like this: Like Loading...