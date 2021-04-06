Scotland will play Luxembourg and Netherlands as part of the national team’s preparations for UEFA EURO 2020.

The matches will complete preparations for the Group D opener against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.

Scotland will play in Luxembourg on Wednesday, June 2, and take on Netherlands on June 6 in Algarve, Portugal, with kick-off at 8.45pm UK time.

Further details of Scotland’s preparations will be communicated in due course and in consultation with the Scottish Government with regard to elite athletes’ training camp guidelines.

Steve Clarke, Scotland Head Coach: “Luxembourg and Netherlands offer us two very different challengers, both valuable to us ahead of our Group D fixtures.

“The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament.”

