Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has announced the promotion of 19 individuals to its partnership, including two in Scotland.

Edinburgh-based Ronan Lambe, a specialist in energy, renewables and clean tech, and energy and real estate lawyer Rona Kostulin, have been promoted from Legal Directors to Partner.

The firm also announced five senior associates working in Edinburgh and Glasgow across Finance & Projects and Risk Advisory Services had been promoted to Legal Director – Scott Duncan, Laura Crilly, Graham Young, Jennifer McCormick, and Natalie Colaluca.

Matthew Kay, Head of Vario, the firm’s group of professional services, is the third non- lawyer promotion to Partner to be made outside of traditional legal services, as the firm continues its transition to becoming a professional services business with law at the core.

The promotions span Pinsent Masons’ multinational network, with individuals being made up across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Following this promotion round, the firm’s total number of partners is 459, with female representation across the partnership increasing to 28.5%.

Katharine Hardie, Pinsent Masons Partner and Chair for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “Ronan and Rona’s promotion to Partner consolidates our expertise in key practice areas which are sought after by clients as they capitalise on the opportunities arising from the fast developing transition away from fossil fuels toward a broader energy market with an increasing focus and investment in renewables, hydrogen and CO2, and is a well-deserved recognition of their contribution to the firm’s success in recent years.

“With more than 500 staff across our three Scottish offices, Pinsent Masons continues to occupy a place at the top of Scotland’s legal and busines sector, while offering immediate access to international markets through our extensive global footprint.”

Richard Foley, senior partner at Pinsent Masons, said: “This year more than any other, our people have experienced enormous disruption to their personal and professional lives. Despite everything, they have shown resilience and the ability to adapt and thrive.

“Although operating under challenging circumstances, our newly appointed partners have continued to apply Pinsent Masons’ values, innovative thinking and solutions-based legal services to achieve the best results for our clients. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, we have retained our focus on what matters – doing business in the right way for our clients and the communities we operate in.”

All promotions take effect from 1 May, 2021.

