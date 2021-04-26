The City of Edinburgh Council and Changeworks have come together to develop the Edinburgh Reuse Map, featuring 450+ local organisations boasting reuse, repair, and recycling services across the city. Easing of restrictions for non-essential retail on April 26 finally allows Edinburgh residents to fully utilise the map for the first time since it launched in December 2020.

Donna Marshall, Head of Low Carbon Communities at Changeworks, said: “As we’re all spending a lot more time in our homes of late with the pandemic restrictions, there seems to be a desire to declutter and improve home working spaces.

“The Edinburgh Reuse Map is designed to facilitate donations of surplus household goods to new homes as well as eco-friendly recycling and repair services, all contributing to Edinburgh’s circular economy.

Since the turn of the year, we’ve seen almost 9,000 Edinburgh residents make use of the resource to find new homes for items or fix and upcycle and extend the life of possessions. We expect this to grow substantially this year as non-essential retail opens again.”

Edinburgh Reuse Map

The map is a live online resource, continuing to grow as more organisations are added. The public can explore 450+ Edinburgh based organisations usingsimple ‘give’, ‘fix’ or ‘get’ buttons helping them find places to donate, buy or repair pre loved items ranging from clothes, baby items, furniture, electrical items, clothes, books, movies, and furniture.

Businesses can add their own free listing as well as edit their opening hours, business purpose and contact details.

Cllr Lesley Macinnes, Environment Convener, said: “The current pandemic has turned our lives upside down in so many ways and for many people including how we work and how much time we spend at home. This project is so important to make sure everyone knows where they can sell, swap or donate unwanted items rather than sending them to landfill and it’s fantastic to see it’s getting such a great response.”

Explore the map or add your organisation on Changeworks’ website bit.ly/ReuseMap_. Contact the team at Changeworks on 0131 539 8631 or wasteenquiries@changeworks.org.uk if you have any questions.

