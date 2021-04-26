Officers are appealing for information after two teenagers were assaulted in Howden Park, Livingston, on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened when the two boys were in the park playing football with a group of friends when they were assaulted around 6pm.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

One boy aged 16 sustained a serious head injury and the other boy, aged 15, sustained a minor head injury. Both were taken to St John’s Hospital and released after treatment.

A group of men were nearby at the time and officers are keen to speak to one of them in particular, He is described as white, aged around 23, 5ft 10ins, of slim build with short black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and sunglasses.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles, of Livingston CID, said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack on two teenage boys who were in the park enjoying the good weather and playing football.

“There were a lot of people on the park at the time and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened. If you can help please contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 3309 of Saturday, 24 April, 2021.”

