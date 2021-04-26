One of Scotland’s leading embroidery and print companies to open its flagship store in Dundas Street next month.

Scottish Borders based BE Uniforms has had huge growth in the past year which has seen the uniform business more than double its employment figures during its busiest months.

The store will open to the public on the 1st May and will provide an extensive collection of workwear, school wear and team wear in store and available to order.

Ross Smillie, BE Uniforms Commercial MD, said “We’re really excited about opening this store. Edinburgh has been on our radar for a long time. In this past year we have been extremely fortunate in that we have had huge growth as shoppers move online. Our website was able to cope with demand and now as businesses start to open up again we are delighted to launch our Edinburgh store.”

William Smillie, Operations MD added: ‘We are really looking forward to providing a service to parents in the area as well as local businesses. We love the fact we can provide a service whether it’s for one man band or a company that has 1,000 plus employees. We are extremely nimble and flexible, and we are excited about what the future holds.”

Initially well known for its embroidery and school wear, the business recently rebranded from Border Embroideries to BE Uniforms as a testament to their extensive portfolio of uniforms, running alongside their busy embroidery service.

Set up in 1989, the company is a true family affair, with mum and dad, Shirley-Anne and Billy Smillie working alongside their three children, Aynsley, William and Ross.

A further two stores are opening soon south of the Border in Carlisle and Newcastle. The company will then boast a total of 10 locations across the UK with their head office remaining in Greenlaw in the Scottish Borders.

