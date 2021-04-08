Police are trying to trace a man who was reported to have been assaulted and then struck by a vehicle being driven in Stenhouse last night

Around 7.25 pm police were called to a report of an altercation in Stenhouse Grove involving two men.

Shortly afterwards, a black 4×4 vehicle was deliberately driven at one of the men in Stenhouse Street West striking him and causing him to fall to the ground.

The vehicle was then driven off and the man ran off along Stenhouse Street West.

The suspect, who is thought to be the driver of the 4×4, is described as white, in his 20s, 5 ft 10, of slim build, of gaunt appearance and had short blonde/brown hair. He was wearing a light coloured top and grey jogging bottoms. He spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Dougal Begg, Corstorphine CID, said:”At the moment our priority is to trace the man struck by the vehicle, primarily to ensure that he is safe and well. We want to make sure he receives any medical treatment he may need after this incident and would ask him to get in touch with police.

“We are still trying to establish why this happened. From our enquiries so far, the man struck by the vehicle, who is only described as white, 20-30 years old, of medium build, possibly brown hair, was wearing a beige jumper and grey jogging bottoms, was assaulted by a man, on Stenhouse Grove, Edinburgh. It is believed that the attacker then got into a black 4×4, with a male passenger on board, before deliberately striking the other man, throwing him into a hedge and then driving off.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area in an effort to trace those involved. I would ask anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information that can assist our enquiry, contact CID officers at Corstorphine Police Station, Edinburgh, via 101. Please quote reference number 2912 of 7 April, 2021, when calling. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

