Police Scotland is hosting an Online Police Recruitment Event for people from minority ethnic backgrounds.

The force are continuing to diversify their workforce to be able to represent a forever changing and more diverse Scotland.

The event will be held via Microsoft Teams on Thursday 15th April 2021 from 6.30pm – 8pm.

Being a Police Officer with Police Scotland brings a wealth of opportunities too. You will receive a generous starting package with a salary of £26k rising to £40k after 10 years, 28 days paid holiday rising to 34 days on completion of your probationary training; as well as access to a wide range of health, wellbeing and leisure benefits. If you meet our high standards, you are at the start of an exciting and rewarding career journey with Police Scotland.

As a Police Officer in Police Scotland you can expect:

A rewarding and varied career

A competitive salary and an attractive pension scheme

A range of family friendly policies including those that promote a work/life balance

Excellent training, development and career progression opportunities

Generous paid leave entitlement that increases with service

A wide range of employee benefits

Access to health and wellbeing services and advise across Police Scotland

Interesting workplace deployments across Scotland

To be part of and contribute to the provision of outstanding services across all sections of communities across Scotland.

To sign up, please email your name and the date of the event to: recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk

