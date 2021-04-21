Police have received reports this week of men attending at addresses in the capital offering to sell items.

They’ve been described as being aged 25 – 40 years with Middlesbrough accents.

Officers are reminding the public to be vigilant, don’t be afraid to say ‘no thanks’ & report anything suspicious to police.

Here are some more tips:

• Keep the caller out of your house.

• You might also want to try to alert a family member or attract a neighbour’s attention.

• Note down their description and the description of any vehicle they’re using, including make, model, colour and registration number.

