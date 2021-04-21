The schedule of post-split matches for Edinburgh City’s promotion push have been published.
After 18-games the Citizens are currently in second place, three points in front of Stirling Albion whom they beat last night.
Queen’s Park were crowned champions after a 0-0 draw with Elgin City.
LEAGUE 2 – TOP FIVE
Friday 23 April (7.45pm) Queen’s Park v Stranraer
Saturday 24 April (3.00pm) Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion
Tuesday 27 April (7.00pm) Stirling Albion v Queen’s Park – Stranraer v Elgin City
Thursday 29 April (7.00pm) Elgin City v Stirling Albion – Queen’s Park v Edinburgh City
Saturday 1 May (3.00pm) Edinburgh City v Elgin City – Stirling Albion v Stranraer
Tuesday 4 May (7.00pm) Elgin City v Queen’s Park – Stranraer v Edinburgh City