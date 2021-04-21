The schedule of post-split matches for Edinburgh City’s promotion push have been published.

After 18-games the Citizens are currently in second place, three points in front of Stirling Albion whom they beat last night.

17th April 2021 Edinburgh – Dany handling and Brody Patterson challenge for the ball in the air during the SPFl League 2 game between Edinburgh City and Queens Park at Ainlise Park in Edinburgh. The visitors ran out 3-2 winners on the day. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

Queen’s Park were crowned champions after a 0-0 draw with Elgin City.

LEAGUE 2 – TOP FIVE

Friday 23 April (7.45pm) Queen’s Park v Stranraer

Saturday 24 April (3.00pm) Edinburgh City v Stirling Albion

Tuesday 27 April (7.00pm) Stirling Albion v Queen’s Park – Stranraer v Elgin City

Thursday 29 April (7.00pm) Elgin City v Stirling Albion – Queen’s Park v Edinburgh City

Saturday 1 May (3.00pm) Edinburgh City v Elgin City – Stirling Albion v Stranraer

Tuesday 4 May (7.00pm) Elgin City v Queen’s Park – Stranraer v Edinburgh City

Like this: Like Loading...