Like all non-essential shops, the One World Shop in Edinburgh’s West end is reopening today after four, long months, of closure.

“It’s exciting and daunting in equal measure to be open again”, says Manager, Rachel Farey, “we’ve been longing to see our highly valued customers again and regain some kind of normality, but we’re anxious people may be nervous of going out shopping again.

“We want to reassure the public that our shops are safe to come back to and have all the proper precautions in place. Today has gone well with a slow and steady stream of customers, all keen to purchase something.

One World Shop at the West end opened back today

“Fortunately, our online website shop has helped us get through the difficult times and people have been supporting local businesses and purchasing ethical and fair trade products throughout.”

Website: www.oneworldshop.co.uk

Opening hours: Mon – Sat 10am – 5.30pm

Like this: Like Loading...