Police Scotland is hosting an Online Recruitment Event to encourage more females to apply for the role of Police Officer.

The event will be held via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday 5th May 2021 from 6.30pm – 8pm.

Participants will learn about the recruitment process, the training involved and the opportunities available.

Women are under represented in the force and the event hopes to attract more applicants.

To sign up, please email your name and the date of the event to –recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk

