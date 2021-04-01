ISA Architecture and Design Ltd and CuthbertWhite announce their new joint consultancy service which begins today, offering practical advice to landlords.

This is in response to the leaked report that The City of Edinburgh Council are actively considering new regulations which will force all building owners to upgrade their properties to allow “emotional support animals” into the workplace.

The controversial plans are being considered to help people transition back into the workplace after prolonged periods of home-working due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. The new regulations will require all offices and public buildings to be adapted to allow full access for animals up to and including the size of a small Shetland Pony.

Council to introduce new rules on allowing access for emotional support animals in the workplace

Nick White from property consultants CuthbertWhite notes, “Staff wellbeing is a primary concern for businesses. Many people have got used to having their pets around while working at home and the prospect of being separated from them when we return to normal patterns of working is causing some of them significant anxiety. We are used to seeing dogs and cats in the workplace but employers should be aware of potential discrimination issues if they refuse to allow staff to bring in more exotic pets such as Capybaras, Siberian Hamsters and miniature donkeys. We recommend that our clients give this some serious consideration”

ISA Architecture & Design, a firm of architects and designers that specialise in adapting existing buildings advised. A spokesperson said: “Building owners will need to consider some significant and potentially costly alterations to their properties to provide safe, carbon neutral environments for animals.

“Durable floor coverings and enhanced natural ventilation for odour control are a must. Physical barriers may be required to allow animals to cohabit the same floor without attacking or eating each other as this would clearly contribute to stress levels and undermine the spirit of these new regulations.

“Some building owners will need to consider enlarging lifts to accommodate larger 4 legged animals and replace stairs with ramps. It’s just basic common sense really”

ISA and Cuthbertwhite have offered to provide initial consultations to concerned owners or occupiers but stress that they are not licensed veterinarians or possess any significant knowledge of animal welfare or husbandry.

