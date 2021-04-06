The M8 will be closed westbound between Junction 4a and Harthill Services from 20:30 until 06:00 on the night of 13 April. This is to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to renew over 0.2 kilometres of road surface between the westbound slip roads.

During this closure, a signed diversion route for westbound traffic will be signposted via Junction 4a of the M8 and the B7066 before rejoining the M8 at Junction 5. This diversion will add an estimated 5 minutes and 0.3 miles to affected journeys. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists on this section of the M8.

“Road closures are essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

