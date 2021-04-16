Grange Hockey Club are running a free webinar event next week with four inspirational and hugely talented Scottish Sportswomen.
They have pulled the event together as a great opportunity to hear from some of Scotland’s best team athletes about their journeys so far, showcasing some of the best Sportswomen this country has produced.
Two of the athletes have picked are, hopefully, about to reach the peak in their careers – The Olympics – later this year in Tokyo.
Hosting the event will be the Grange club’s co-captain, Krista Hopkinson.
Rhona Lloyd (Tynecastle HS FP – top image)– current rugby internationalist
Current GB 7s Olympic Squad
28 Scottish Rugby caps
Shelley Kerr MBE
Former Scotland Women’s Football Manager – took the team to their first ever World Cup
First ever female manager in British men’s senior football
59 caps for Scotland
Sarah Robertson – current hockey internationalist
99 Scottish Hockey Caps
50 GB caps
Kathryn Bryce – current cricket internationalist
Scotland Cricket Captain
ICC Associate Player of the Decade
Youngest ever international cricketer (debut was aged 13!)
When: Monday 19 April
Where: https://lnkd.in/dRFyRCu
Cost: FREE
What’s happening: 45 minute roundtable with the four sportswomen and a 15 min audience Q+A