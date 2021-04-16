Grange Hockey Club are running a free webinar event next week with four inspirational and hugely talented Scottish Sportswomen.

They have pulled the event together as a great opportunity to hear from some of Scotland’s best team athletes about their journeys so far, showcasing some of the best Sportswomen this country has produced.

Two of the athletes have picked are, hopefully, about to reach the peak in their careers – The Olympics – later this year in Tokyo.

Hosting the event will be the Grange club’s co-captain, Krista Hopkinson.

Rhona Lloyd (Tynecastle HS FP – top image)– current rugby internationalist

Current GB 7s Olympic Squad

28 Scottish Rugby caps

Shelley Kerr MBE

Former Scotland Women’s Football Manager – took the team to their first ever World Cup

First ever female manager in British men’s senior football

59 caps for Scotland

Sarah Robertson – current hockey internationalist

99 Scottish Hockey Caps

50 GB caps

Kathryn Bryce – current cricket internationalist

Scotland Cricket Captain

ICC Associate Player of the Decade

Youngest ever international cricketer (debut was aged 13!)

When: Monday 19 April

Where: https://lnkd.in/dRFyRCu

Cost: FREE

What’s happening: 45 minute roundtable with the four sportswomen and a 15 min audience Q+A

