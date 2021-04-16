A 49-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court from custody today in connection with an incident near Portobello beach.

Officers were called to Bath Street yesterday afternoon following reports of a man in possession of a weapon.

The pair were arrested in connection with the incident and were detained overnight in custody.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to Bath Street, Portobello around 3.30pm on Thursday 15 April 2021 following reports a man was in possession of a weapon.

“A 49-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and detained in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.”

Like this: Like Loading...